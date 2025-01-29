New Mexico State travels to face Middle Tennessee Thursday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Aggies' 65-59 loss to Jax State marked the first time NM State has dropped back-to-back home games since February 24, 2024.

Now, the Crimson & White look to regroup as they hit the road, starting with a matchup against Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m..

• Thursday’s game will be the ninth meeting between the two programs, with the all-time series tied at 4-4. Middle Tennessee claimed the last contest in Murfreesboro, winning 76-69.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

• Defense has always been a staple of Head Coach Jason Hooten’s teams, and this year’s Aggies are proving no different. NM State has established itself as one of the nation’s top defensive units, ranking 19th nationally and first in Conference USA in field goal percentage defense by holding opponents to just 39.2% shooting.

• Beyond the paint, the Aggies have been just as disruptive, ranking 18th in the country in three-point defense by limiting opponents to a mere 28.9% from beyond the arc.

CONFERENCE ACTION

• The Crimson and White have been a defensive powerhouse in conference play, leading the league in key defensive categories. They rank first in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 61.4 points per game, first in three-point percentage defense (25.5%) and second in field goal percentage defense (39.3%).

• Senior guard Christian Cook has been a sharpshooting force in conference play, ranked fourth in the league shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc (among players averaging 2.5+ makes per game) and ranking fourth in total three-pointers made at 19.

• Zawdie Jackson has demonstrated his ability to command the floor and take care of the basketball, ranking second in CUSA in assist-to-turnover ratio with an impressive 3.67 mark.

• Graduate forward Peter Filipovity has been a dominant presence on the glass in conference play, leading CUSA with 10.1 rebounds per game - making him the only player currently averaging double-digit boards. He also ranks first in defensive rebounds (52) and is tied for fourth in offensive rebounds (19).

THE COOK IS ON A ROLL

• Finishing with 13 points against Jax State, Christian Cook has now posted 10 or more points in 13 consecutive contests, and in 17 of the Aggies' 20 contests.

• On the year, Cook leads the team in three-point shooting at 40.7%, ranking third in Conference USA, while averaging 2.8 made threes per game - fifth in the league. He also tops the Aggies in scoring with 14.6 points per game, eighth best in the conference

• His best performance this season came in a thrilling sold-out overtime clash against I-25 rival New Mexico, Cook erupted for a Division I career-high 27 points, draining six three-pointers – the third time in his career he's hit that mark. He was also incredibly efficient, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

FILIPOVITY FILLING UP THE STAT SHEET

• Through seven games in CUSA action, first-year Aggie Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.3 points per game to rank 14th in the league while also hauling in 10.1 rebounds per game to rank first in the league.

• Against Jax State, Filipovity recorded his third consecutive game with double-digit rebounds, grabbing a career-high 17 boards - the most by any member of the Crimson & White this season. This was the most rebounds by an Aggie in a single game since Johnny McCants pulled down 18 boards in 2022 - fitting, with McCants in attendance for the contest

TOUGH CONFERENCE, TIGHT RACE

• As of January 27, Conference USA stands as one of the most competitive leagues in the nation. Currently ranked as the eighth-best conference out of 31, CUSA sits above notable leagues like the West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

• The race for the top spot is razor-thin, with eight teams separated by just two games in the standings - showing the league's depth and competitiveness, making every game a crucial battle for position down the stretch.

DOMINATING THE COMPETITION

• In the first 38 CUSA games this season, only three victories have been decided by 20+ points - and the Aggies hold two of them. They secured a dominant 30-point win over preseason favorite LA Tech (78-48) at the Pan American Center and earned a commanding 28-point road victory against I-10 rival UTEP in El Paso (85-57).

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State's backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson's stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State's lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season's top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team's scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu's comeback adds depth to the Aggies' frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE BLUE RAIDERS

• Middle Tennessee enters Thursday's matchup tied for first place in the conference with a 14-6 overall record and an impressive 5-2 mark in league play. However, they’re coming off a 75-69 road loss to LA Tech in their most recent outing.

• The Blue Raiders are led by Head Coach Nick McDevitt, who is in his seventh year at helm holding a 97-112 record in his time.

• Offensively, senior guard Jestin Porter drives the Blue Raiders' attack, averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game. Porter is a proven scorer who can heat up in a hurry - scoring 27 or more points in three of his last five games.

• On the boards, graduate forward Essam Mostafa presents a challenge, leading both his team and the conference with 8.9 rebounds per game. Mostafa has been dominant this season, ranking 11th in the nation with nine double-doubles and is 19th in field goal percentage, shooting an efficient 59%.

• From beyond the arc, the Aggies will face an uphill battle against Middle Tennessee’s stifling perimeter defense. The Blue Raiders rank seventh nationally in three-point percentage defense, holding opponents to a mere 28% from long range.

