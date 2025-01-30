Community Champions: Jefferson legend Evwella Munn has jersey number retired

EL PASO, Texas - It was a special honor for one of the best basketball players to call the Sun City home.

Tuesday night, Evwella Munn had her jersey number retired at her alma mater, Jefferson High School.

Munn played basketball at Jefferson and graduated in 1976.

She would go on to play two seasons at the University of Texas under legendary head coach, Jody Conradt.

Prior to joining the Longhorns, Munn was an All-American at Temple Junior College.

Munn had a stellar high school career playing for the Jefferson Silver Foxes.

She averaged 40 points a game and set a city high school basketball scoring record of 79 points in a single game.

It's a record that still stands to this day, and one that was set before there was a three-point line.

In 2023 Munn was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

For her accomplishment, Munn is this week's Community Champion.

