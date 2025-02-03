NMSU’s Madi Gewirtz named CUSA Freshman of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Conference USA released their weekly awards this morning and have announced that the Aggies have earned freshman of the week once again this season.

Following a stellar performance against Western Kentucky, Madi Gewirtz earned her second CUSA Freshman of the Week honor this season.

Gewirtz dropped a massive 17 points on the Hilltoppers this past Saturday to help give the Aggies the winning edge in the final minutes of play.

Her 80% (4-for-5) shooting stroke from the perimeter, which led to a desperate foul game attempt for WKU, helped seal the nail in the coffin for the Aggies as they took their first conference victory in over two weeks.

Along with her shooting, Gewirtz also tallied four defensive boards and two assists, going 3-for-4 (75%) at the charity stripe.

Playing 24 minutes on Saturday, she posted the fourth-most minutes on the Crimson squad in the win over the Hilltoppers.

The freshman Aggie will look to contribute this week in the I-25 rivalry matchup at the Don Haskins Center against UTEP.

The matchup will be played at 2 p.m. MST.