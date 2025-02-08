UTEP bested by New Mexico State in Battle of I-10, 85-60; Miner legend Jareica Hughes honored

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team (9-12, 2-8 CUSA) fell to NM State (12-11, 5-5 CUSA) 85-58 Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners shot 40.0 percent (20-50) from the field, 25.0 percent (4-16) from three, and 66.7 percent (16-24) from the foul line.

UTEP pulled down 33 rebounds and tallied nine assists, one steal, and four blocks in the contest.

Ivane Tensaie led the Miners with 16 points while Portia Adams (11) and Ndack Mbengue (10) were also in double-figures.

Mbengue posted her sixth double-double of the season, adding a game-high 11 rebounds. Mary Moses Amaniyo made the most of her time on the court, putting up seven points and six rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

Irene Asensio and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis each dished out two assists to lead UTEP while Dunja Zecevic swatted a game-best two blocks. Aaliyah Davis snagged the lone steal of the game for the Miners.

“I thought NM State played really well today,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “In the first half they were a well-oiled machine and hit a lot of shots. I thought there was times where we played solid defense, and they still hit those tough shots”

It was a back-and-forth affair to start the game, with the Aggies holding a slight advantage, 18-15, at the end of the first period. Tensaie led the Miners with nine points in the quarter.

A big second quarter from the visitors helped them stretch the lead to 13, 42-29, at the half-time whistle. Mbengue paced UTEP with four boards in the first half.

The Miners shot 54.5 percent (12-22) from the floor, 50.0 percent (2-4) from beyond the arc, and 75.0 percent (3-4) from the foul line over the first two periods. They pulled down 11 rebounds while adding four assists and a block.

NM State continued to pull away in the third, leading 64-40 at the end of the period. Tensaie led UTEP with 16 points

The Miners couldn’t close the gap in the fourth, and the Aggies ran away with the ball game.

NM State shots 57.4 percent (35-61) from the field, 39.1 percent (9-23) from distance, and 60.0 percent (6-10) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies registered 28 rebounds, 16 assists, five steals, and two blocks. Molly Kaiser led all players with 30 points, followed by Jaila Harding (13) and Sylena Peterson (12).

Lucia Yenes led NM State with four rebounds and Sianny Sanchez-Oliver dished out a game-best six assists.

Yenes also led the team in steals with two while Peterson and Madi Gerwitz each recorded one block in the game.

FAST FORWARD

The Miners now head back on the road for a two-game trip, taking on FIU (2/13) and Liberty (2/15).