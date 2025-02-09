Eagles dominate Chiefs 40-22, win Super Bowl 59

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The Philadelphia Eagles finished off one of the best seasons in franchise history with the ultimate prize, a dominating win in Super Bowl 59 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles get their revenge on the Chiefs after losing to them in Super Bowl 57 two years ago, 38-35.

Philadelphia started out the game hot, scoring on their second possession of the game with a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown. Then with the Eagles up 10-0, rookie Cooper DeJean scored on an interception to extend the lead to 17-0. It was DeJean's first career interception and first career touchdown, all on his 22nd birthday.

The Eagles were up 24-0 at halftime, the second largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history. The domination continued in the second half, with the Philadelphia defense generating 10 quarterback hits and 6 sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles defense did not blitz Mahomes once in 42 drop backs, but still had 6 sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Quarterbacks who are not blitzed in the Super Bowl are 0-6 after tonight.