Longtime high school basketball coach Tony Harper to retire

cathedral tony harper web pic 1
Published 5:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Longtime high school basketball coach, Tony Harper is ready to call it a career.

Sources confirmed to ABC-7 Monday, Harper will coach his final game Tuesday when his Cathedral Fighting Irish face the Patterson Institute.

Harper's coaching career began in 1968.

Before he became the head coach at Cathedral, Harper coached the boys basketball teams at Burges, El Paso and Montwood.

Harper has been the head coach at Cathedral for 11 years.

In 2017, he reached 1,000 career wins and at the time was the leader in total wins among active boys basketball coaches in Texas.

Harper's win total currently is 1,159.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

