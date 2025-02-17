Skip to Content
Monday boys high school basketball playoffs: Andress, Ysleta & Mountain View advance

Published 11:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The boys high school basketball playoffs tipped-off Monday.

Four games featured El Paso area schools on day one of the bidistrict round.

Andress, Ysleta, and Mountain View all punched their ticket to the area round.

More games will take place Tuesday when the bidistrict round of the playoffs continue.

The scores below are from Monday:

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Hanks 20 Andress 51

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Bowie 52 Ysleta 71

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Mountain View 56 Harmony 44

BOYS CLASS 3A DIVISION 2

Anthony 63 Coahoma 72

Adrian Ochoa

