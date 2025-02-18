Skip to Content
Boys high school basketball playoffs: Tuesday bi-district round scores & highlights

Published 11:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the boys high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.

Eastwood, Eastlake, Chapin, Canutillo, San Elizario and Riverside all advanced to the area round.

The scores below are from Tuesday:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Montwood 37 Odessa Permian 66

Odessa 54 Eastlake 62

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

San Angelo Central 51 Eastwood 57

Coronado 31 Frenship 66

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

El Dorado 43 Chapin 61

El Paso 54 Americas 50

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Canutillo 57 Del Valle 43

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

San Elizario 44 Austin 30

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Irvin 41 Riverside 55

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

