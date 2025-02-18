Boys high school basketball playoffs: Tuesday bi-district round scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the boys high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.
Eastwood, Eastlake, Chapin, Canutillo, San Elizario and Riverside all advanced to the area round.
The scores below are from Tuesday:
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1
Montwood 37 Odessa Permian 66
Odessa 54 Eastlake 62
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2
San Angelo Central 51 Eastwood 57
Coronado 31 Frenship 66
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
El Dorado 43 Chapin 61
El Paso 54 Americas 50
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2
Canutillo 57 Del Valle 43
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1
San Elizario 44 Austin 30
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2
Irvin 41 Riverside 55