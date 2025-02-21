High School Basketball Playoffs: Chapin & Canutillo advance to Sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies and the Canutillo Eagles are keeping their state title hopes alive after winning their area round games on Friday.

In Class 5A division 1, the Chapin Huskies defeated the Amarillo Sandies, 48-27.

The game was a rematch of last season's showdown in the Elite 8 that saw the Huskies' season come to an end at the hands of the Sandies.

Chapin would get retribution this time around as they punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A division 1 tournament.

In Class 5A division 2, the Canutillo Eagles defeated the Lubbock Cooper Pirates, 55-44.

Chapin and Canutillo are the only El Paso area teams still playing in the playoffs.

Unfortunately on Friday, the season came to an end for Eastwood, Eastlake, Andress, El Paso, and San Elizario.

The scores below are from Friday:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Eastlake 35 Mansfield 69

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Eastwood 56 Crowley 69

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Amarillo 27 Chapin 48

El Paso 52 Wichita Falls Legacy 67

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Lubbock Cooper 44 Canutillo 55

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Seminole 45 San Elizario 40