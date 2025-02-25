Skip to Content
Sports

Canutillo falls to Mansfield Summit in Sweet 16 of state playoffs, 73-55

By
today at 7:06 PM
Published 5:28 PM

MIDLAND, Texas - An appearance in the Sweet 16 of the boys basketball state playoffs was anything but sweet for the Canutillo Eagles.

The Eagles saw their season come to an end in their regional semi-final game against the Mansfield Summit Jaguars.

The game was part of the Class 5A Division 2 tournament.

The Jaguars dominated the Eagles from start to finish winning the game by a final score of 73-55.

Canutillo ends their season with an overall record of 23-10.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content