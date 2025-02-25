Canutillo falls to Mansfield Summit in Sweet 16 of state playoffs, 73-55

MIDLAND, Texas - An appearance in the Sweet 16 of the boys basketball state playoffs was anything but sweet for the Canutillo Eagles.

The Eagles saw their season come to an end in their regional semi-final game against the Mansfield Summit Jaguars.

The game was part of the Class 5A Division 2 tournament.

The Jaguars dominated the Eagles from start to finish winning the game by a final score of 73-55.

Canutillo ends their season with an overall record of 23-10.