Chapin punches ticket to Elite 8 of boys basketball state tournament; Huskies top Denton, 53-40

Updated today at 4:19 PM
MIDLAND, Texas - The Chapin Huskies took care of business and are once again headed to the Elite 8 of the boys basketball state tournament.

Tuesday afternoon in Midland, the Huskies defeated the Denton Broncos, 53-40.

The Huskies started the game on a 8-0 run and would take the lead by the end of the first quarter, 16-9.

The Broncos would rally in the second quarter and not only closed the gap, but would take a one point lead into the half, 22-21.

The Huskies got the momentum back in the third and would go on to retake the lead, 43-34.

Chapin never gave back the lead to the Broncos and would hold on to win, 53-40.

Chapin advances to the Class 5A Division 1 regional final and will face the winner of the game between Legacy vs. Birdville.

This will be Chapin's third straight appearance in the Elite 8 of the state tournament.

If the Huskies are victorious in the next round, they'll advance to the Class 5A Division 1 Final Four.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

