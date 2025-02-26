NMSU’s Peter Filipovity named CUSA Player of the Week 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After missing two games due to illness, Peter Filipovity returned to action in dominant fashion, making an immediate impact for NM State.

The Aggies faced one of the toughest road swings in Conference USA, taking on league frontrunner Jacksonville State followed by Kennesaw State.

Filipovity rose to the challenge, delivering back-to-back standout performances that earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors.

The Hungary native wasted no time making his presence felt in his return to the lineup.

Against Jacksonville State - who entered the contest undefeated at home - Filipovity powered the Aggies to an upset victory, posting a team-high 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 50% from the field.

His dominant effort marked his sixth double-double of the season and third in conference play, ranking him second in CUSA in total double-doubles this year.

Filipovity carried that momentum into the Aggies’ matchup against Kennesaw State, where he tallied 18 points, a team-high nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. His performance helped NM State complete a crucial road sweep—making them the first team in CUSA play to take down both Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State on their home courts in the same trip.

This marks the second time an Aggie has earned CUSA Player of the Week honors this season, with senior guard Christian Cook receiving the award on Jan. 6.

NM State also joins as one of just three CUSA teams to have multiple players claim the accolade this season.

For complete coverage of NM State Men’s Basketball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMBB), Instagram (@NMStateMBB), and like us on Facebook (NMStateMBB).