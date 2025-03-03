New Mexico State begins spring football practices

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Despite the strong winds that hit the Borderland Monday afternoon, the NMSU Aggies hit the ground running on the first day of spring practices.

Expectations are high as NMSU head coach Tony Sanchez enters his second season at the helm of the Aggies.

Last season, the Aggies finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 3-9.

Monday was day one of 15 practice sessions that are scheduled for the Spring

The Aggies will play their spring football game Saturday, April 5 at the Bulldog Bowl in Artesia, New Mexico.

There are 34 new members to the squad this season, 28 of them are already with the team for spring practices.

The Aggies open the 2025 season at home against Bryant University.