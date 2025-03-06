Fast start propels NMSU past Louisiana Tech, 67-55

RUSTON, Louisiana - With the CUSA conference tournament less than a week away, NM State (17-13, 10-7 CUSA) traveled to Ruston looking to strengthen its bid for the fourth seed.

The Aggies rose to the occasion, controlling the game from start to finish in a 67-55 victory over Louisiana Tech (19-11, 8-9).

A dominant first half, combined with standout performances from Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, and Jae'Coby Osborne, powered NM State to its second straight win.

The Aggies struck first as Filipovity opened the scoring with a smooth fading mid-range jumper.

Louisiana Tech quickly answered on the other end, with Amaree Abram knocking down a jumper of his own to even the score.

From there, NM State found its rhythm, orchestrating a 7-0 run to take an early 9-2 lead with 15:03 remaining in the half.

Zawdie Jackson fueled the Aggies' offense during this stretch, draining a three-pointer and pushing the tempo in transition.

NM State’s defense made life difficult for the Bulldogs, forcing contested shots and limiting second-chance opportunities.

The Aggies' dominance on the glass, led by Filipovity, helped extend the lead to 33-19 at halftime. Filipovity entered the break with nine points and six rebounds, while Jackson chipped in seven first-half points.

Coming out of the locker room, Jae'Coby Osborne provided a key spark, converting a monster putback two-handed and later burying a corner three.

Osborne finished with a season-high seven points, making the most of his minutes off the bench.

Louisiana Tech attempted to rally, cutting the deficit to single digits midway through the second half, but Jackson and Filipovity took over down the stretch. Jackson attacked the rim and knocked down clutch free throws, while Filipovity secured crucial rebounds to keep NM State in control.

When the final buzzer sounded, Filipovity had notched his eighth double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Jackson finished with 17 points - his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games.

As a team, the Aggies outrebounded Louisiana Tech 38-35 and dominated the paint 30-16, never trailing at any point in the contest.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Peter Filipovity dominated both ends of the floor, leading all scorers and rebounders with 19 points and 12 rebounds, securing his eighth double-double of the season. He has now recorded a double-double in three of his last five games.

· Freshman Jae’Coby Osborne delivered his best offensive performance of the season, scoring a season-high seven points on an efficient 3-4 shooting while adding three rebounds in 18 minutes. He also knocked down his first three-pointer as an Aggie.

· NM State’s defense has been relentless, holding opponents to 33% or lower from the field and 25% or lower from three in five of its last six games.

· The Aggies set the tone early and never let up, leading from beginning to end for the first time since their Dec. 28, 2024, win over the University of the Southwest.