UTEP Softball Falls in Series Finale Against Jax State

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) – UTEP Softball wrapped up its Conference USA opening series with a 5-3 loss to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon at Jana McGinnis Field. 

The Miners (10-12, 0-3 CUSA) struck first, with Ajia Richard driving in Marissa Burchard for a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Jacksonville State (18-7, 3-0 CUSA) responded in the second inning with a solo home run from Ashley Phillips to even the score. 

UTEP reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a two-run surge. Cece Marquez scored off a Kenna Carranza RBI single, followed by a wild pitch that allowed Jordyn Lopez to cross home plate, giving the Miners a 3-1 advantage. 

However, the Gamecocks answered in the bottom of the frame with four runs, highlighted by an RBI single from Kailey Martin and sacrifice flies from Amber Reed and Abbi Perkins to secure the comeback victory. 

Audrey Gallegos (3-2) took the loss for UTEP, allowing two runs in relief, while MacKinley Portillo (5-1) earned the complete-game win for Jacksonville State, striking out five and walking ten. 

On Deck  

The Miners return home to Helen of Troy Field for a three-game series against Louisiana Tech, set for March 14-16 in El Paso. 

