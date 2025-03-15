UTEP Softball Drops Hard-Fought Contest to LA Tech 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball came up just short in a back-and-forth battle against Louisiana Tech, falling 4-3 in the series opener at Helen of Troy Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Miners (10-13, 0-4 CUSA) held an early lead after a three-run second inning, but the Bulldogs (14-11, 2-2 CUSA) responded with timely hitting, including a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth that proved to be the difference.

Game Recap

LA Tech struck first in the top of the second when Reagan Marchant launched a two-run home run to right center. UTEP answered in the bottom half of the frame, starting with Iliana Muñoz's leadoff single. Madi Mendoza and Marissa Burchard delivered key hits, with Burchard's RBI single tying the game at 2-2. Ajia Richard then gave UTEP the lead with an RBI infield single.

The Bulldogs evened the score in the third when Claire Raley lined a run-scoring single to center. The game remained deadlocked until the sixth, when Raley struck again, sending a solo homer over the center field fence to give LA Tech a 4-3 edge.

UTEP threatened in the bottom of the seventh, with Richard leading off with her fourth hit of the game, but the Miners were unable to push across the tying run.

Serenity Jacoway (1-1) went the distance for UTEP, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out two. Allie Floyd (10-5) earned the win for LA Tech, scattering 11 hits and striking out seven in a complete-game effort.

On Deck

The Miners and Bulldogs will conclude the series with a doubleheader on Sunday, March 16. Game one is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. MT, with game two set to begin 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.