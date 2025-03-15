UTEP’s Burgher Places Sixth in the 200 Finals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Niesha Burgher clocked in a 22.84, finishing sixth in the women’s 200-meter dash finals and earning first team All-American honors at the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Norfolk State University at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Saturday.

"This was an outstanding track meet,” UTEP Director of Track & Field Mika Laaksonen said. “Both ladies competed hard here and we are proud of them. Niesha Burgher's sixth-place finish is an excellent conclusion to her indoor season, and we haven't had a first team indoor All-American for a while."

The Saint Thomas, Jamaica, native was the first Miner in 30 years since Melinda Sergent (1995) to claim first team All-America status in the women’s 200.

The senior sprinter raced in section one with her 22.84, placing third behind Oregon’s Jadyn Mays (personal-best 22.45) and USC’s Madison Whyte (22.80).

Overall, TCU’s Indya Mayberry won the national title with a personal best and facility-best time of 22.30. It’s also no. 1 in the world. Mays place second. South Carolina’s JaMeesia Ford was third (22.55), USC’s Dajaz Defrand was fourth (22.70), Whyte was fifth, Burgher sixth, Georgia’s Kaila Jackson was seventh (22.96), and East Carolina’s Kelly Ufodiama was eighth (23.19).

200M FINAL RESULTS

1. Indya Mayberry (TCU) 22.30 (PB, FR)

2. Jadyn Mays (Oregon) 22.45 (PB)

3. JaMeesia Ford (South Carolina) 22.55

4. Dajaz Defrand (USC) 22.70

5. Madison Whyte (USC) 22.80

6. Niesha Burgher (UTEP) 22.84

7. Kaila Jackson (Georgia) 22.96

8. Kelly Ufodiama (ECU) 23.19

FRIDAY RECAP

Marissa Simpson finished 14th overall in the women’s 60-meter hurdles and earned second team All-American honors. It’s the second indoor season in a row Simpson was named All-America. Simpson struggled following a tumble at the fifth hurdle, however she finished the race.

UP NEXT

UTEP will open the outdoor campaign at the University of Arizona’s Willie Williams Classic in Tucson at Roy P. Drachman Stadium starting Thursday, March 20, through March 22.