UTEP’s Carlee Valenta Places 17th in Air Rifle at NCAA Championships 

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KVIA) – UTEP Rifle’s Carlee Valenta showcased her skill on the national stage, finishing 17th overall in the air rifle competition at the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships on Saturday morning.

Valenta delivered an impressive performance, posting a 595-51x with series scores of 99-99-99-100-100-98 against the nation’s top shooters at the University of Kentucky’s Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Competing among 45 of the best collegiate marksmen, Valenta’s strong showing at the NCAA Championships adds to her standout freshman season at UTEP and marks a significant achievement for UTEP Rifle, continuing the program’s tradition of excellence at the highest level of collegiate competition.

Team Results

Smallbore National Champions – Alaska Fairbanks (2355)

2nd – Kentucky (2354), 3rd – West Virginia (2350)

Air Rifle National Champions – West Virginia (2388)

2nd – Ole Miss (2383-207x), 3rd – Kentucky (2383-198x)

Aggregate National Champions – West Virginia (4738)

2nd – Kentucky (4737), 3rd – Alaska Fairbanks (4726)

Individual Champions

Smallbore National Champion – Cecelia Ossi (Alaska Fairbanks) – 593-39x qualifier, 464.7 final score

2nd – Rachael Charles (Alaska Fairbanks) – 595-47x qualifier, 463.6 final score

3rd – Katie Zaun (TCU) – 589-37x qualifier, 453.6 final score

Air Rifle National Champion – Audrey Gogniat (Ole Miss) – 600-58x qualifier, 251.0 final score