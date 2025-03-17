New Mexico State accepts invitation to WNIT; Aggies to face Pacific in first round

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Monday morning, NM State women’s basketball announced it would officially accept its invitation to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, NM State will go head-to-head against West Coast Conference opponent, Pacific.

The Aggies and Tigers will collide on Thursday, March 22, in the Alex G. Spanos Center with the game set to begin at 7 p.m. MDT.

The winner of the matchup will advance to face North Dakota State in the second round who finished their season with a 19-11 record and earned a bye through the first round.

After falling in a close contest to LA Tech in the CUSA tournament, the Aggies will enter the postseason tournament with a 17-15 overall record.

Meanwhile, host Pacific will carry a 15-18 record into the contest.

The WNIT is just one of three major postseason tournaments that NCAA teams can be invited to, including the NCAA Tournament and the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Round 1 Schedule (All times ET)

Thursday, March 20

Army West Point (24-7) at Bryant (17-14), 5 p.m.

Campbell (21-12) at Coastal Carolina (23-8), 6 p.m.

Longwood (22-11) at Duquesne (19-12), 6 p.m.

Stonehill (17-15) at UMass (16-14), 6 p.m.

Lipscomb (20-11) at Western Illinois (16-16), 7 p.m.

Northwestern State (16-15) at Abilene Christian (20-12), 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (14-16) at Texas Southern (16-15), 7:30 p.m.

UIW (18-13) at UT Arlington (17-13), 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa (17-14) at Lindenwood (21-10), 8 p.m.

New Mexico State (17-15) at Pacific (15-18), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Siena (17-13) at Howard (21-11), 7 p.m.

UAB (16-15) at UIC (14-17), 8 p.m.

Utah Valley (18-12) at Air Force (18-14), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Navy (19-11) at Old Dominion (17-15), 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M (21-10) at Chattanooga (16-14), 2 p.m.

Coppin State (18-14) at Colgate (23-9), 5 p.m.

Round 2 in bracket order (dates, times, locations TBA)

Air Force/Utah Valley vs. Washington State (20-13)

Pacific/New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State (19-11)

UT Arlington/UIW vs. North Texas (24-8)

Chattanooga/Alabama A&M vs. Troy (20-13)

Abilene Christian/Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas (23-9)

Western Illinois/Lipscomb vs. Illinois State (21-12)

Lindenwood/Tulsa vs. Tarleton State (20-13)

Texas Southern/Saint Mary’s vs. Louisiana Tech (16-15)

UMass/Stonehill vs. Buffalo (25-7)

Coastal Carolina/Campbell vs. Southern Indiana (22-12)

Bryant/Army West Point vs. Rutgers (11-19)

Howard/Siena vs. College of Charleston (24-7)

Duquesne/Longwood vs. Miami (OH) (19-11)

Colgate/Coppin State vs. Cleveland State (24-9)

Old Dominion/Navy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (25-8)

UIC/UAB vs. Butler (15-17)

Below is the remainder of the schedule for the 27th edition of the Postseason WNIT:

Round 2 - March 23-25, 2025

Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025

Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025

Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025

*Championship - Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)