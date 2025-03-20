Skip to Content
High School Soccer Playoffs: El Paso teams take the pitch for start of bi-district round

today at 11:06 PM
Published 10:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school soccer playoffs kicked-off Thursday with several El Paso teams coming away with victories.

The scores below are from Thursday:

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Odessa 4 Franklin 3 OT

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Montwood 1 Frenship 0

Socorro 0 San Angelo Central 1

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Chapin 2 El Dorado 3

El Paso 0 Americas 2

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Andress 0 Bel Air 3

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

San Elizario 4 Andrews 0

Ysleta 3 San Angelo Lake View 2

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Bowie 6 Lubbock Liberty 0

GIRLS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Midland 2 Eastlake 0

GIRLS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Frenship 7 Montwood 0

San Angelo Central 3 (5) Eastwood 3 (4) Game tied at 3 (Penalty kicks)

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

El Dorado 0 El Paso 4

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Hanks 0 Andress 6

Canutillo 0 Del Valle 8

GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Ysleta 4 Andrews 0

GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

San Elizario 4 Midland Greenwood 1

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

