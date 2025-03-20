High School Soccer Playoffs: El Paso teams take the pitch for start of bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The high school soccer playoffs kicked-off Thursday with several El Paso teams coming away with victories.
The scores below are from Thursday:
BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1
Odessa 4 Franklin 3 OT
BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2
Montwood 1 Frenship 0
Socorro 0 San Angelo Central 1
BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
Chapin 2 El Dorado 3
El Paso 0 Americas 2
BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2
Andress 0 Bel Air 3
BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1
San Elizario 4 Andrews 0
Ysleta 3 San Angelo Lake View 2
BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2
Bowie 6 Lubbock Liberty 0
GIRLS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1
Midland 2 Eastlake 0
GIRLS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2
Frenship 7 Montwood 0
San Angelo Central 3 (5) Eastwood 3 (4) Game tied at 3 (Penalty kicks)
GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
El Dorado 0 El Paso 4
GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2
Hanks 0 Andress 6
Canutillo 0 Del Valle 8
GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1
Ysleta 4 Andrews 0
GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2
San Elizario 4 Midland Greenwood 1