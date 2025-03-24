NMSU eliminated by North Dakota State in second round of WNIT, 68-65

FARGO, North Dakota - The Aggies battled until the final moments but fell just short in a nail-biting 68-65 loss to North Dakota State in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at Scheels Arena.

The Aggies showcased strong performances from Fanta Gassama and Molly Kaiser, with Gassama dominating the paint for 22 points and eight rebounds, while Kaiser poured in 20 points of her own.

Despite a late-game push, NM State struggled to overcome the Bisons’ free-throw shooting down the stretch.

The Aggies opened the game with Gassama making an immediate impact inside, scoring multiple layups.

Jaila Harding then knocked down an early three-pointer to keep NM State on pace. Despite a back-and-forth battle, the Aggies' defense held strong, and a deep three from Kaiser just before the buzzer put the game at a 15-15 tie heading into the second quarter.

Gassama continued her dominance in the paint, finishing through contact and adding a free throw to complete an and-one play. Kaiser remained aggressive, getting into the lane and converting tough jumpers.

While the Aggies found offensive rhythm, the Bisons’ efficient shooting from the field gave them a 34-31 lead at halftime.

Harding stayed hot in the second half, draining two deep shots to help NM State stay within striking distance.

Kaiser remained a steady force, scoring in transition, while Gassama controlled the boards and finished around the rim.

However, NDSU capitalized on free throws and key baskets to maintain a narrow 55-51 lead going into the final quarter.

Kaiser’s clutch layups and Gassama’s relentless effort inside kept the Aggies within one possession in the final minute.

A key defensive stop led to Gassama scoring a crucial basket with six seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to one.

But the Bison iced the game at the free-throw line, securing the 68-65 victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Molly Kaiser and Fanta Gassama each scored at will, the first time this season two separate Aggies finished with 20 or more points in a single game.

· Jaila Harding tallied 40% from the arc to keep the Aggies within reach. Her four 3-pointers and two mid-range pullups gave her 16 points.

· The Aggies finished with a higher field goal percentage than the Bison despite the outcome of the game. They also forced nine more turnovers than the Bison.

· Though the Aggies were eliminated, this matchup became the first in program history that NM State faced an opponent in the second round of the WNIT.