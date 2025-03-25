High School Soccer Playoffs: El Paso teams advance to Sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas - The high school soccer playoffs continued Tuesday with the area round.

Seven teams from the Borderland punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

In total eight El Paso teams won area championships.

The scores below are from Tuesday:

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Pebble Hills 3 North Crowley 0

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Montwood 3 Byron Nelson 5 (Penalty kicks)

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 2 Lubbock Monterey 1 (Overtime)

El Dorado 1 Caprock 0

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Bel Air 4 Memorial 1

Burges 2 Amarillo Palo Duro 1

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Ysleta 1 Decatur 6

San Elizario 3 Dumas 2 (Monday)

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Irvin 2 Bridgeport 3 (Monday)

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Chapin 2 Amarillo Tascosa 3

El Paso 2 Amarillo 5

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Del Valle 3 Lubbock Cooper 0

Andress 2 Lubbock Monterey 4

GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

High Plains 2 Ysleta 0

GIRLS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

San Elizario 1 Randall 3