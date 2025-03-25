NMSU rallies past UNC Greensboro, 9-6; Aggies win 3rd straight

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - NM State showed resilience and produced when it needed to as it stormed back from an early deficit to claim a 9-6 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

The Aggies (14-11, 2-1 CUSA) found themselves in an early hole after UNC Greensboro (10-14, 0-0 SoCon) erupted for five runs in the third inning, fueled by a three-run homer from Case Kermode and a solo shot from Parker Wight in back-to-back at-bats, putting the Aggies in a 5-1 hole entering the fourth inning.

NM State quickly erased the deficit in the fourth, plating four runs to tie the contest at 5-5. After Bryce Campbell and Sheehan O'Connor walked to open the frame, Tommy Meluskey singled and advanced on a throwing error that allowed Campbell and O'Connor to score.

Later in the inning, Dane Woodcook delivered an RBI single, followed by Joey Craig's RBI double to cap the inning.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning, when the Aggies seized control.

Steve Solorzano led off with a single, and Mitch Namie reached on an error.

With two runners on, Campbell launched a three-run homer to left field, his first of the season, putting NM State up 8-5.

The Aggies added an insurance run in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Namie, extending the lead to 9-5.

NM State's pitching staff locked down the Spartans' offense after their explosive third inning.

Cooper Reese (1-0) earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The bullpen combined for eight innings of one-run baseball, with Hazen Wright, Chris Daniels, and Carson Timmons each contributing crucial scoreless outings.

The Spartans managed to push one more run across in the ninth, but Timmons closed the door to secure the 9-6 victory.

Bryce Campbell went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored to lead the way for the Aggie offense. Steve Solorzano contributed three hits, while Dane Woodcook added two RBIs.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Bryce Campbell recorded his first home run in an Aggie uniform and became the third Aggie this season to hit a three-run home run, joining Tommy Meluskey and Steve Solorzano.

As a team, NM State logged 10-plus hits for the 14th time this season, including five times in the last six games.

Steve Solorzano finished 3-for-4 at the plate to submit his fifth three-hit game and 10th multi-hit outing of the season. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, the longest active streak on the team. Solorzano also recorded his team-leading 10th double of the year.

Dane Woodcook tallied a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs to match his career high in hits and set a new career-best in RBIs.

NM State moved to 5-6 on the road, including finishing its current four-game road trip with a 4-1 record.

The Aggies’ current three-game winning streak matches their longest such streak of the season.

UP NEXT

The Aggies look to carry their momentum forward and into a big three-game series against CUSA opponent No. 17 Dallas Baptist. The Aggies will host the Patriots in the first game of the series this Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MDT. Following the weekend series, NM State will host rival New Mexico on Tuesday, April 1, at 6 p.m.