Skip to Content
Sports

High School Soccer Playoffs: Americas, El Dorado & Bel Air advance to Elite 8

americas soccer wins sweet 16
Photo Courtesy: Americas High School
By
Published 9:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas - And then there were three.

Three El Paso schools punched their ticket to the regional finals of the UIL state soccer playoffs.

Americas, El Dorado, and Bel Air will all take the pitch next week in the regional finals.

Americas will face El Dorado in the Class 5A Division 1 regional final with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for Pebble Hills, Burges, San Elizario, Bowie and on the girls side Del Valle was also eliminated.

The scores below are from Friday:

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Pebble Hills 0 Coppell 2

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 3 Richland Hills 1

El Dorado 2 (4) Chisolm Trail 2 (3) (Penalty kicks)

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Bel Air 3 Argyle 0

Burges 1 Saginaw 4 (Overtime)

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

San Elizario 1 Lake Dallas 2

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Bowie 0 Diamond Hill Jarvis 1

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Del Valle 2 Argyle 3

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content