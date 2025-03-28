High School Soccer Playoffs: Americas, El Dorado & Bel Air advance to Elite 8

EL PASO, Texas - And then there were three.

Three El Paso schools punched their ticket to the regional finals of the UIL state soccer playoffs.

Americas, El Dorado, and Bel Air will all take the pitch next week in the regional finals.

Americas will face El Dorado in the Class 5A Division 1 regional final with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for Pebble Hills, Burges, San Elizario, Bowie and on the girls side Del Valle was also eliminated.

The scores below are from Friday:

BOYS CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Pebble Hills 0 Coppell 2

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 3 Richland Hills 1

El Dorado 2 (4) Chisolm Trail 2 (3) (Penalty kicks)

BOYS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Bel Air 3 Argyle 0

Burges 1 Saginaw 4 (Overtime)

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

San Elizario 1 Lake Dallas 2

BOYS CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Bowie 0 Diamond Hill Jarvis 1

GIRLS CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Del Valle 2 Argyle 3