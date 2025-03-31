NMSU’s Faith Aragon named CUSA Pitcher of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Monday, Conference USA unveiled its Weekly Awards, recognizing NM State’s own Faith Aragon.

The first-year Aggie was tabbed as the league’s Pitcher of the Week, earning her second career distinction.

The UTEP transfer had the best week in the circle of her collegiate tenure as she shut down Sam Houston’s offense en route to a three-game sweep. Her pair of victories capped off a weekend in which NM State (21-14) jumped from fifth place into a tie for second in the CUSA standings, improving to 8-4 alongside LA Tech and FIU.

Faith Aragon was simply incredible in the circle this weekend as NM State swept Sam Houston.

The sophomore tossed complete games on both Saturday and Sunday, pitching 13 straight scoreless innings less than 24 hours apart.

She allowed just three hits in each game as she posted a perfect 0.00 ERA. On Friday, she picked up a career high with nine strikeouts, before tallying six more on Sunday.

For the week, Aragon notched a remarkable 15:1 strikeout to walk ratio.

The Carlsbad High School product now has five complete games in her first season under the direction of Kathy Rodolph, including three in her past four outings.

Last year, CUSA recognized Aragon on April 22, after a strong showing in a road series win at LA Tech.

The UTEP freshman pitched nine scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out seven Bulldogs from the circle. For the week, she picked up a victory and a save in a pair of shutouts.

Monday’s honor marked NM State’s 12th-ever CUSA Weekly Award. Desirae Spearman holds half of them with five Freshman of the Week distinctions and one as Pitcher of the Week.

Lauren Garcia and Devin Elam each were named CUSA Player of the Week earlier this year. The latter has two career honors, including one from 2024, when Jillian Taylor matched a couple weeks earlier.

Aragon is the first Aggie to pick up the CUSA Pitcher of the Week tag this season. The two-way standout is also just the third Aggie to ever claim the honor, joining Spearman (March 25) and Emily Dix (April 29), who both did so in 2024.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Aragon set a new career high with nine strikeouts in Friday’s 8-0, six-inning win.

The sophomore tallied 15 strikeouts in the series, marking a new individual best in a single CUSA series.

Across two seasons of action, Aragon now has tossed 11 complete games.

She has tallied five career complete-game shutouts across her two seasons of action. Three of them have come against Sam Houston, including one in 2024.

The first-year Aggie is now tied for 81 st in the nation and fifth in CUSA with two shutouts this season.

in the nation and fifth in CUSA with two shutouts this season. Across 13 scoreless innings, Aragon allowed just one walk, meaning a total of just seven Bearkats safely advanced to first base against her.

For the weekend, Sam Houston batters hit .140 against the star pitcher.

This weekend, Aragon will lead the Aggies into a bout against her former team. NM State is set to visit UTEP next weekend for a three-game series.

The second-ever CUSA clash between the two will begin on Friday, April 4 at 6:00 p.m., MT.

The Aggies took two of three from the Miners last year and have their eyes on another series win in what would be their fourth of CUSA play.

All the action will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatesports.com.