Bel Air falls to Saginaw 1-0 in Elite 8 of boys state soccer playoffs

bel air soccer wins area pic
Photo Courtesy: Bel Air High School
Published 4:59 PM

MIDLAND, Texas - The Bel Air Highlanders saw their state title hopes come to an end Tuesday morning in Midland, TX.

Bel Air was defeated by the Saginaw Rough Riders 1-0 in the regional final of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.

Saginaw scored the only goal in the match with about 20 seconds left to go in the game.

The lone goal came courtesy of Saginaw's Adrian Hinojosa.

Bel Air had opportunities to find the back of the net throughout the match, but they were just unable to capitalize.

This was the first time this season that the Highlanders were unable to score a goal in a match.

Bel Air ends the season with a record of 21-3-2.

Their playoff run included victories over Andress, Wichita Falls Memorial and Argyle. 

With Bel Air's elimination, Americas is now the only El Paso team remaining in the state playoffs.

The Americas boys soccer team defeated El Dorado 3-0 to advance to the state Final Four of the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

