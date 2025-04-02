El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2025

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2025.

Eight new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Tuesday, June 24.

The inductees are as follows:

Living Athlete Category

Bobby R. Kirkley - A basketball player, Kirkley is a Parkland High School Graduate and went on to Eastern New Mexico University where he is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

He led all NAIA Schools in the nation in scoring in 1976 at Eastern New Mexico and is the second leading scorer at the college all-time.

Kendra Chambers Coleman - A state track champion at Hanks High School in the 400 meters in track and later continued her decorated track career at UTEP and the University of Texas.

She was an 8-time All-American in the 400 meters, 600 indoors, 800 meters and 4x400 relays.

Natalia Hinojo - Natalia was one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the nation hailing from Montwood High School, winning a Texas state wrestling title in 2012 with a record of 35-0.

She was a two-time high school wrestling All-American and a two-time Collegiate Wrestling Female All American at Oklahoma Christian University qualifying for the Olympic trials in 2016.

Coach/Administrator Category

Cory Herman - The face of youth and professional hockey in the Sun City.

Herman coached the El Paso Rhinos to more than 700 wins, 2 national titles and 4 Thorne Cup titles.

Herman was a professional hockey player who retired from the El Paso Buzzards in 2006.

In the 22 years of Herman's involvement in hockey he has grown the El Paso Rhinos and the El Paso Hockey Association to a national level

Yesenia Alarcon-Ortega - Yesenia has won 9 district championships, 13 bi-district championships and 4 area championships as the head volleyball coach at her alma mater El Paso High School.

She has won over 465 volleyball games in her coaching career and was El Paso High School outstanding ex in 2021.

Official Category

Scott Smelser - Inducted in 2022 to the Sun City Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame.

Smelser has taped more than 25,000 ankles during his historic career and was Eastwood High School's head trainer for 30 years.

Media/Supporter of Athletics Category

Joe Muench - A 40-year career of a no-nonsense style of writing earned him numerous state and national awards.

Muench served as sports editor in Las Cruces and El Paso, and covered 24 Sun Bowl football annual games working in Las Cruces and at the El Paso Herald Post and the El Paso Times.

Posthumous Category

Leon Wade - A long time summer track coach who many say raised summer track to another level getting youth athletes national recognition.

Wade coached summer track youngsters, including Aaron and Alvin Jones, Kayla Thornton and Kendra Chambers.