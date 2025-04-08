NMSU falls to #24 Arizona, 11-9

TUCSON, Arizona - In a game that saw momentum swing back-and-forth, NM State’s hot start would ultimately not be enough in an 11-9 loss at No. 24 Arizona on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Aggies (17-16, 5-4 CUSA) wasted no time setting the tone, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Brandon Forrester drew a walk to start the game, Tommy Meluskey blasted a two-run home run to left field, giving the Aggies early momentum.

NM State added two more runs in the inning with a string of base hits from Bryce Campbell, Sheehan O’Connor, and Boston Vest, capping a strong opening frame.

However, the lead was short-lived. Arizona answered with five runs of their own in the bottom half, capitalizing on a fielding error and a two-run long ball by Mason White to take a 5-4 edge.

The Aggies remained resilient and struck again in the third. Campbell and O’Connor set the table with back-to-back singles before Joey Craig delivered a clutch two-run double to left field to put NM State back in front, 8-6.

Despite their persistent offense, the Aggie bullpen couldn’t hold back Arizona’s firepower. White launched his second home run of the night as a three-run shot in the fourth inning flipped the score once again, giving the Wildcats a 9-8 advantage.

NM State continued to battle and, in the fifth, Aidan Lombardi doubled and came around to score on a single by Dane Woodcook in the ensuing at-bat, tying the game at 9-9.

But Arizona struck the final blow in the bottom of the eighth. With a runner aboard, Easton Breyfogle tripled down the first base line to break the tie, and a sacrifice fly brought in an insurance run to make it 11-9. The Aggies were held hitless in the final two frames as Arizona's bullpen shut the door.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Tuesday marked the seventh time this season that the Aggies have used six or more pitchers in a single game.

NM State dropped to 7-8 away from Presley Askew Field this season.

For the 20th time this season, NM State logged double digits in total hits.

Four different Aggies tallied two hits on Tuesday night, including Bryce Campbell, who now has eight multi-hit games in just 16 games in an Aggie uniform.

After a three-hit outing in the Aggies’ Sunday win over Sam Houston, Boston Vest recorded his second straight multi-hit game with a pair of base knocks against the Wildcats.

Aggie catcher Dane Woodcook finished the night with a career high three RBIs.

Tommy Meluskey posted his fourth home run of the season and ended the Aggies’ three-game streak without a home run.

Colton Sneddon matched his career high in strikeouts with two.