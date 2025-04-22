NMSU’s comeback falls short in 7-6 loss to UNM Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - A spirited late-inning rally came up just short for NM State on Tuesday night as they fell 7–6 to in-state rival New Mexico at Santa Ana Star Field.

Despite being held scoreless through the first four innings and trailing 7–2 heading into the sixth, NM State showed fight, scoring four runs over the final four frames to nearly steal the midweek showdown.

Trailing by five, Bryce Campbell singled up the middle to allow Mitch Namie and Steve Solorzano to round the bases and help bring the Aggies within three runs.

Campbell struck again in the eighth, mashing a no-doubt home run to left field to trim the deficit to just two runs.

In the ninth, Giannni Horvat drew a walk, and Cole Rogers punched a single up the middle to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Rogers then swiped second, and Tariq Freeny followed with a walk to load the bases.

Austin Corbett drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center, reducing the gap to one.

However, a pair of outs stranded the tying run just 90 feet away.

Campbell finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the Aggie offense.

Rogers added two hits and an RBI, while Solorzano and Namie each tallied a hit and scored once.

The Lobos struck early with solo home runs in the first and third innings and took advantage of a pair of doubles and walks to build a 6–0 lead by the fourth.

Despite the early deficit, Aggie relievers Chris Daniels, Jaden Davis, Hazen Wright, and Matthew Yarc combined to settle things down and give the offense a chance to claw back.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State drops to 6-4 in one-run games, 12-14 in non-conference bouts and 11-12 in road games this season.

Bryce Campbell tallied his 11th multi-hit game and has now reached base in every game he has played in, extending his reached base streak to 24 games. Tonight also marked his ninth multi-RBI game of the year and has now recorded an RBI in four of the last five games.

Cole Rogers made his third straight start and notched his first collegiate multi-hit game.

Colton Sneddon tossed 1.2 innings and allowed no runs to mark his longest outing without allowing a run.

With 1.1 scoreless innings, Hazen Wright has now allowed just one earned run across his last 11.2 innings of action.