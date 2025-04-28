NMSU opens road trip at #24 Arizona Tuesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Coming off its most impressive weekend series of the season, NM State will take a three-game winning streak to Tucson, where it will take on No. 16 Arizona for the second time this season.

The Aggies and Wildcats will square off on Tuesday night with the first pitch set to cross home plate at 7:05 p.m. MDT.

With just 277 miles separating the two programs, NM State and Arizona have met a total of 56 times prior to Tuesday, with 55 bouts taking place in Tucson.

The two sides most recently collided on Tuesday, April 8, when Arizona defeated the Aggies 11-9 at Hi Corbett Field.

In the loss, NM State jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held an 8-6 advantage through three innings.

However, the Aggies allowed Arizona to tally five runs across the next five innings while NM State only mustered a single run to come up short in the upset attempt.

GAME INFO

NM State (22-22, 10-8 CUSA) at No. 24 Arizona (30-13, 13-8 Big 12)

Hi Corbett Field

Tucson, Ariz.

Tuesday, April 29 – 7 p.m. MDT

Watch: ESPN+

Stats: StatBroadcast

Tickets: TicketMaster

LAST TIME OUT

NM State completed its second sweep of the season as it outscored Middle Tennessee by a score of 32-9 across a three-game stretch at Presley Askew Field. In the dominant trio of games, the Aggies held the Blue Raiders to a .247 batting average while NM State hit an impressive .404 for the weekend.

Following a wire-to-wire 6-1 victory on Friday night, NM State turned in a 10-0 run-rule win on Saturday as starting pitcher Connor Wylde recorded the Aggies’ first complete-game shutout since 2022. On Sunday, NM State’s powerful offense was on full display as eight different Aggies logged multiple hits on the way to producing the squad’s highest run total of the year in a 16-8 rout.