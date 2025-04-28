UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding finalizing new coaching staff

EL PASO, Texas - Just when it seemed like the sky was falling for the UTEP basketball program, a silver lining emerged Monday.

From new players joining the program to a new coaching staff for UTEP head coach Joe Golding.

During the off-season, three UTEP assistant coaches left the program leaving Golding with three spots to fill on his staff.

A source confirmed to ABC-7, Jeremy Cox will return as an assistant for the Miners.

Cox was Golding's top assistant for three seasons at UTEP from 2021 to 2024.

He was on coach Golding's staff during Golding's first season at UTEP in 2021.

Cox left the Miners following the 2023-24 season to become an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, but after one year with the Cowboys Golding is bringing him back into the fold.

A source also confirmed to ABC-7 that Hunter Jenkins is also joining UTEP's coaching staff.

Jenkins was the head basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Frank Phillips College, a junior college in Texas.

However, Jenkins does have division one experience having served as an assistant coach at the University of Buffalo.

The third coach to join Golding's staff is Steve Green.

Green was an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

He was with the Red Raiders for just one season, but in that season helped the team reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Golding will enter his 5th season as head coach at UTEP.

He'll try to turn around a program that finished the season with a 18-15 record and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.