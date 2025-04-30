NMSU men’s golf earns at-large bid to NCAA Auburn Regional

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Aggie men’s golf program has accomplished something no NM State Athletics program has accomplished in nearly 20 years.

Wednesday morning, the Aggie men’s team learned it had received an at-large bid to compete in the NCAA Auburn Regional which will take place on May 12-14.

With the selection, the 2025 Aggies become the first program since volleyball earned an at-large bid to compete in the NCAA Tournament in 2008.

The Aggies will serve as one of 13 teams that will compete in the regional held at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala.

The Aggies will serve as the No. 11 seed in the grouping and will compete alongside host, No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Auburn along with No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 SMU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Little Rock, No. 9 TCU, No. 10 Charleston, No. 12 Loyola Maryland and No. 13 USC Upstate.

NM State secured an at-large bid based on its national Scoreboard Ranking (#63) and will be one of 72 teams participating at six different regional locations around the country.

The other locations are Urbana, Ill., Tallahassee, Fla., Reno, Nev., Bremerton, Wash., and Amherst, Va.

The Aggies are also one of two Conference USA teams to be represented in the field, as Sam Houston earned the No. 11 seed in the Reno Regional after claiming the CUSA team title at this year’s championship.

The top five teams and top individual not on an advancing team will advance from each regional to the national championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 23-28. This is the second of five years the men's and women's championships will be at Omni La Costa.