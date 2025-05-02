Friday Scores: High school baseball playoffs continue with bidistrict series
EL PASO, Texas - The high school baseball playoffs rolled on with the bidistrict series.
Some teams entered the day one win away from a bidistrict championship, while for others it was win or go home.
The scores below are from Friday:
CLASS 6A
Frenship defeated Eastwood 9-7 (Frenship wins series 2-0)
Coronado defeated Midland 8-4 (Coronado wins series 2-0)
Odessa Permian defeated Socorro 7-0 (Series tied 1-1)
Pebble Hills defeated Midland Legacy in game two to force a deciding game three 12-10
Midland Legacy then defeated Pebble Hills 5-4 in game three (Midland Legacy wins series 2-1)
CLASS 5A
Del Valle defeated Andress 10-0 (Del Valle wins series 2-0)
El Dorado defeated El Paso 15-3 (El Dorado wins series 2-0)
Americas defeated Chapin 10-0 (Americas wins series 2-0)
Canutillo defeated Horizon in game two to force a deciding game three 2-1
Horizon then defeated Canutillo 10-0 in game three (Canutillo wins series 2-1)
CLASS 4A
Mountain View defeated Austin 10-0 (Mountain View wins series 2-0)
Ysleta defeated San Elizario 14-2 (Ysleta wins series 2-0)
Riverside defeated Fabens 15-4 (Riverside wins series 2-0)
Clint defeated Bowie 19-1 (Clint wins series 2-0)
CLASS 3A
Anthony was eliminated by Odessa Compass Academy losing back-to-back games, 11-8 & 9-8