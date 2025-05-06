Three Miners earn CUSA postseason honors; UTEP’s Mendoza earns Defensive Player of the Year 

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP softball team was recognized among Conference USA’s top talent on Tuesday as the league announced its 2025 postseason awards.

Shortstop Madi Mendoza earned Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Miner in program history to claim the honor.

She was joined on the all-conference lists by Ajia Richard, who repeated as a First Team All-CUSA selection, and Marissa Burchard, who was named to the CUSA All-Freshman Team.

All awards were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Madi Mendoza: CUSA Defensive Player of the Year

A steady presence as shortstop all season, Mendoza anchored UTEP’s infield with elite-level consistency and poise. The sophomore led Conference USA in both assists (117) and double plays turned (16), while ranking among the top 30 players nationally in assists per game and sacrifice flies.

In 27 conference games, Mendoza posted a .957 fielding percentage with a CUSA-best 74 assists and eight double plays. Her standout performances included three double plays against FIU and a season-high seven assists versus LA Tech. She also contributed offensively with a .314 overall batting average, 37 hits, 17 RBI, and 11 sacrifice plays.

Mendoza becomes the first Miner to earn Defensive Player of the Year since the award's inception in 2024. She is the fifth player in program history to receive a CUSA superlative, joining Miner greats such as Camilla Carrera, Courtney Clayton, and Chelsea Troupe. Mendoza’s honor marks UTEP’s first conference superlative since 2016.

Ajia Richard: First Team All-CUSA

For the second straight season, Ajia Richard earned First Team All-CUSA honors, solidifying her place among the league’s elite players. The senior third baseman led UTEP in nearly every offensive category and finished atop Conference USA in batting average, hits, and total bases. She posted a .469/.549/.800 slash line—one of the top marks nationally—with 68 hits, 12 home runs, 12 doubles, and 37 RBI—while maintaining a .976 fielding percentage at the hot corner. Richard delivered in the biggest moments, registering 18 multi-hit games, including four 4-hit performances and three perfect games at the plate. She also became just the second Miner in program history to hit three home runs in a single game.

She was twice named CUSA Player of the Week and earned national recognition from D1Softball and Softball America as one of the country’s top third basemen.

Richard becomes just the fifth Miner in program history to earn multiple First Team All-CUSA honors, and only the eighth overall to receive the accolade.

Marissa Burchard: CUSA All-Freshman Team

Freshman infielder Marissa Burchard made an immediate impact in her debut season, earning a spot on the CUSA All-Freshman Team. She started 39 games across four different positions (2B, SS, LF, 3B) and delivered consistent results both offensively and defensively. Burchard hit .291 overall and .315 in CUSA play, recording 37 hits, five home runs, and 15 RBI, along with 23 runs and six stolen bases.

Her highlight performances included a pair of CUSA Freshman of the Week awards and several clutch hits—such as a game-tying triple against WKU and a game-tying home run vs. FIU. She also completed a remarkable 35-game stretch without a strikeout, underscoring her discipline at the plate.