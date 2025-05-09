Eastwood Signing Ceremony: Eastwood runner signs with Oklahoma State
EL PASO, Texas - Four student athletes from Eastwood High School put pen to paper Thursday during a signing ceremony.
One of the athletes included a long distance runner who signed with a school from a Power 4 conference.
Adelynn Rodriguez signed with Oklahoma State, a program from the Big 12 Conference.
The other Eastwood student athletes who signed their letters of intent are as follows:
Devin Falk-Ramirez - Cochise College - Basketball
Marley Lopez - Lubbock Christian University - Track
Karyssa Duarte - Dallas Baptist University - Track
