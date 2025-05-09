Skip to Content
Eastwood Signing Ceremony: Eastwood runner signs with Oklahoma State

EL PASO, Texas - Four student athletes from Eastwood High School put pen to paper Thursday during a signing ceremony.

One of the athletes included a long distance runner who signed with a school from a Power 4 conference.

Adelynn Rodriguez signed with Oklahoma State, a program from the Big 12 Conference.

The other Eastwood student athletes who signed their letters of intent are as follows:

Devin Falk-Ramirez - Cochise College - Basketball

Marley Lopez - Lubbock Christian University - Track

Karyssa Duarte - Dallas Baptist University - Track

Adelynn Rodriguez - Oklahoma State - Track

