High School Baseball Playoffs: Riverside advances to Sweet 16; Friday area round scores

EL PASO, Texas - The high school baseball playoffs continued Friday with the area round.

All games are best-of-three series.

Riverside punched their ticket to the Class 4A Sweet 16 after defeating Pampa in a deciding game three, 12-4.

Unfortunately, the season came to end for Horizon, El Dorado and Mountain View.

The scores below are from Friday:

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson defeated Coronado, 9-4 (Byron Nelson leads series 1-0)

CLASS 5A

Americas defeated Lubbock Coronado, 10-0 (Americas leads series 1-0)

Del Valle defeated Abilene Wylie, 4-2 (Del Valle leads series 1-0)

Amarillo defeated El Dorado, 4-0 (Amarillo wins series 2-0)

Lubbock Cooper defeated Horizon, 3-2 (Lubbock Cooper wins series 2-0)

CLASS 4A

Pampa defeated Riverside, 5-2 (Series tied 1-1)

Riverside defeated Pampa, 12-4 (Riverside wins series 2-1)

West Plains defeated Mountain View, 15-0 (West Plains wins series 2-0)

Clint defeated Canyon Randall, 5-2 (Clint leads series 1-0)

Seminole defeated Ysleta, 7-6 (Seminole leads series 1-0)