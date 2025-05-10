High School Baseball Playoffs: Americas & Clint advance to Sweet 16; Saturday area round scores

EL PASO, Texas - The area round of the high school baseball playoffs wrapped up Saturday.

Two more El Paso area teams punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

In Class 5A, Americas got the win against Lubbock Coronado, while in Class 4A Clint defeated Canyon Randall.

El Paso will send three teams to next week's regional semifinals.

Americas in Class 5A Division 1, and Riverside and Clint in Class 4A Division 2.

Unfortunately the season came to an end for Coronado, Del Valle and Ysleta.

The scores below are from Saturday.

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson defeated Coronado, 6-4 (Byron Nelson wins series 2-0)

CLASS 5A

Americas defeated Lubbock Coronado, 4-3 (Americas wins series 2-0)

Abilene Wylie defeated Del Valle, 14-0 (Series tied 1-1)

Abilene Wylie defeated Del Valle, 5-4 (Abilene Wylie wins series 2-1)

CLASS 4A

Clint defeated Canyon Randall, 8-6 (8 innings) (Clint wins series 2-0)

Seminole defeated Ysleta, 9-1 (Seminole wins series 2-0)