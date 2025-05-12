NMSU golfers among the leaders after opening round of NCAA Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Alabama - With one round in the books at Auburn University Club, the Aggies find themselves firmly in the mix at the NCAA Auburn Regional. Despite a weather delay in the middle of the round, the Aggies remained steady to shoot a 288 (E), headlined by Aidan Thomas, who carded a 68 (-4) to conclude the day just three strokes off the lead.

After 18 holes, host and No. 1 ranked Auburn paces the field, shooting 13-under to carry an eight-stroke advantage over No. 13 UCLA entering the second day of action. Meanwhile, at even par, the Aggies will begin Tuesday’s round in a tie with No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 37 Purdue while holding a lead over No. 50 TCU, No. 48 Little Rock and No. 36 Oregon among others.

Individually, Auburn’s Brendan Valdes shot a 65 (-7) to lead the pack while his teammate Jackson Koivun tallied a 67 (-5) to close the day as the only two players to appear above the Aggies’ Thomas on the leaderboard. Additionally, fellow Conference USA competitor Claes Borregaard of Kennesaw State is also tied with Thomas after posting a 68 (-4).

During the first round, Thomas teed off on hole 10 and opened his day shooting even par across his first nine holes before submitting in an impressive four-under, bogey-free nine holes after making the turn. In total, Thomas was one of just 19 players in the 75-man field to enter the clubhouse under par.

Freshman Mateo Payán got out to a hot start, recording a birdie on two of his first three holes and three of his first seven holes to shoot a 33 (-3) prior to making the turn. Ultimately, Payán would finish the day with a 73 (+1) to end the round in a tie for 31st. Likewise, Ethan Klose also sits in a tie for 31st following a 73 in the first round of play. For Klose, his round was highlighted by an eagle on hole 16, a 571-yard par 5.

Alexandre Bauduin came in just one stroke behind Payán and Klose as his up-and-down round included five birdies, eight pars, three bogeys and two double bogeys to give him a 74 (+2), which is good for a tie for 46th. Javier Delgadillo rounded out the squad with a 75 (+3) after carding a 35 (-1) on the back nine to finish the day on an upward trajectory. For Delgadillo, he will begin the second round in a tie for 55th.

LEADERBOARD

1. Auburn – 275 (-13)

2. UCLA – 283 (-5)

3. Georgia Tech – 284 (-4)

4. SMU – 286 (-2)

T5. NM State – 288 (E)

T5. Purdue – 288 (E)

T5. Texas A&M – 288 (E)

8. TCU – 289 (+1)

9. Little Rock – 291 (+3)

10. Charleston – 296 (+8)

11. Oregon – 297 (+9)

12. Loyola Maryland – 300 (+12)

13. USC Upstate – 309 (+21)

T3. Aidan Thomas – 68 (-4)

T31. Mateo Payán – 73 (+1)

T31. Ethan Klose – 73 (+1)

T46. Alexandre Bauduin – 74 (+2)

T55. Javier Delgadillo – 75 (+3)

NUMBERS OF NOTE

On the day, the average score finished at 73.32 across 75 total rounds.

Hole 14 played as the most difficult hole as players recorded an average score of 4.49 on the 498-yard par 4. In total, the Aggies played hole 14 a combined three over par.

Hole 16 played as the easiest hole as players recorded an average score of 4.55 on the 571-yard par 5. In total, the Aggies player hole 16 a combined three under par, including an eagle from Ethan Klose, which was one of six eagles on the 16th.

As a team, NM State was a combined five-under on the par 5s, which marked the best score by any team in the field on the opening day of play.

In total, the Aggies recorded 17 combined birdies, which is tied for the fifth most in the field.

The Aggies also only tallied 14 bogeys, which was tied for third third-fewest in the field.

Aidan Thomas played the par 4s a combined three under par, which is tied for third-best in the field.

Alexandre Bauduin finished the day at four under on the par 5s, which is currently tied for first among the field.

Aidan Thomas was one of just 10 players in the field to record one or fewer bogeys on the day.

DAY TWO TEE TIMES (HOLE 1)

Javier Delgadillo – 7:25 a.m. MT

Alexandre Bauduin – 7:36 a.m. MT

Mateo Payán – 7:47 a.m. MT

Ethan Klose – 7:58 a.m. MT

Aidan Thomas – 8:09 a.m. MT

For complete coverage of NM State Men's Golf, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMGolf), Instagram (@NMStateMGolf) and Facebook (NM State Men's Golf). You can also follow along with Aggie Men's Golf via NMStateSports.com.