NMSU inks proven rebounder & Hampton transfer Kyrese Mullen 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Head Coach Jason Hooten continues to build his 2025-26 roster with the announcing of the addition of forward Kyrese Mullen — a proven contributor transferring to NM State after a standout three-year run at Hampton.

Kyrese Mullen | Sr. | F | 6-7 | Norfolk, Virginia | Massanutten Military Academy | Hampton

A consistent force on the boards, Mullen paced Hampton in rebounding all three seasons he suited up for the Pirates.

Over his three seasons as a Pirate, he averaged 10 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

In each of his three seasons, he recorded 15+ rebounds at least once and holds a career high of 18 done in his sophomore season.

As a junior in 2024-25, Mullen recorded four double-doubles and scored in double figures 10 times, highlighted by a season-best 23 points in a win over Regent on Dec. 18.

He also poured in 22 points on 8-11 shooting against Apprentice on Dec. 12.

On the glass, he posted seven games with double-digit rebounds, including a pair of 15-rebound performances against Delaware (Jan. 11) and Monmouth (Feb. 6), where he grabbed at least five offensive boards in each outing.

The 2023-24 season saw Mullen emerge as Hampton’s leading scorer, finishing with 400 points while also pulling down a team-best 226 rebounds.

He led the Coastal Athletic Association in double-doubles and scored in double figures in 20 games.

Among his standout moments were back-to-back 23-point outings against UNCW and Stony Brook in February, a career-high 32-point explosion versus Charleston, and an 18-rebound effort in the season opener against Mid-Atlantic Christian.

Mullen also hit a game-winner against Elon in the CAA Tournament to secure the Pirates' first-ever victory in the event.

As a freshman, Mullen made an immediate impact, averaging a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game and earning CAA All-Rookie Team honors.

He started 21 games and posted four double-doubles, including three straight games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds late in the season.

He grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 16 and earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors on Feb. 27, 2023, after a double-double versus Monmouth.

Before college, Mullen starred at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia and held offers from Bryant, McNeese State, Merrimack, and Norfolk State.

QUOTABLE | Head Coach Jason Hooten

“Kyrese adds another versatile piece to our frontcourt. I’ve been really impressed with his consistent rebounding over his first three seasons, and we’re excited about his ability to create mismatches both in the paint and on the perimeter. He brings a lot of the same qualities we saw from Peter this past season. Ky is extremely motivated to get into the best shape of his career and elevate his game as he competes in CUSA.”.