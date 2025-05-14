Skip to Content
Sports

NMSU men’s golf misses cut after finishing 8th at NCAA regional

NMSU GOLF MISSES CUT PIC
Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
By
Published 10:12 PM

AUBURN, Alabama - The NM State men’s golf team concluded its season on Wednesday at the Auburn University Club, finishing eighth overall in the NCAA Auburn Regional.

In the third and final round, the Aggies shot a 311 (+23) to end the week at 887 (+23), while finishing ahead of five programs, including No. 36 Oregon, No. 50 TCU and No. 48 Little Rock.

The Aggies’ finish marked the program’s best finish since placing sixth at the NCAA Tempe Regional in 2013 and represents the program’s fifth top-10 regional finish in program history.

Ultimately, top-ranked and host Auburn ran away with the tournament, shooting 32 under to finish 27 strokes better than the field.

Meanwhile, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 UCLA, No. 37 Purdue and No. 25 Georgia Tech joined Auburn as the five programs to advance to the NCAA National Championship.

Individually, Auburn’s Jackson Koivun shot 12 under for the week to claim the individual title, while Kennesaw State’s Claes Borregaard finished tied for second (-8) to serve as the individual qualifier for the event.

Following a strong showing in the second round, true freshman Mateo Payán continued his impressive week by shooting a 74 (+2) to end the week one stroke over par and in a tie for 15th.

With his finish, Payán produced the Aggies' first top-20 finish at an NCAA Regional since Garrison Smith placed tied for 18th at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.

Aidan Thomas closed out the week in a tie for 25th to submit the best finish at an NCAA regional of his outstanding Aggie career.

On the week, Thomas finished four-over to place alongside No. 61 William Sides of SMU, No. 147 Thomas Schmidt of Arkansas State and Chattanooga’s Camden Braidech.

Javier Delgadillo finished the week in a tie for 43rd while Ethan Klose secured a T48 finish to round out their weeks in Auburn.

Lastly, Vari Mariscal received his first NCAA Regional experience and carded an 80 (+8) in his appearance as a substitute.

LEADERBOARD

No.TeamR1R2R3Total (To par)
1.Auburn275282275832 (-32)
2.Texas A&M288287284859 (-5)
3.UCLA283295292870 (+6)
4.Purdue288295290873 (+9)
5.Georgia Tech284296294874 (+10)
6.SMU286298295879 (+15)
7.Charleston296292296884 (+20)
8.NM State288288311887 (+23)
9.Oregon297300293890 (+26)
10.TCU289306298894 (+30)
11.Little Rock291300306897 (+33)
12.Loyola Maryland300294307901 (+37)
13.USC Upstate309303312924 (+60)
No.PlayerR1R2R3Total (To par)
T15.Mateo Payán737074217 (+1)
T25.Aidan Thomas687280220 (+4)
T43.Javier Delgadillo757179225 (+9)
T48.Ethan Klose737578226 (+10)
T73.Alexandre Bauduin7480SUB154 (+10)
T78.Vari MariscalSUBSUB8080 (+8)
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content