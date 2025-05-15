High School Baseball Playoffs Sweet 16: Americas & Clint lose opening games

EL PASO, Texas - The Americas Trail Blazers and the Clint Lions will look for a better showing Friday after losing their opening games in the Sweet 16 of the high school baseball playoffs.

In Class 5A Division 1, Americas fell to Colleyville Heritage in game one of the best-of-three series, 10-2.

In Class 4A Division 2, Clint lost to Brock High School in game one of the best-of-three series, 16-9.

Americas and Clint are now in a must win situation entering game two Friday.

Both will have to win their second games in order to force a deciding game three.