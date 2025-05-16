High School Baseball Playoffs Sweet 16: Americas & Clint eliminated, Riverside falls in game one

EL PASO, Texas - Entering Friday, El Paso had three area teams remaining in the Sweet 16 of the high school baseball playoffs.

When all was said and done, only one El Paso team would be left.

Americas and Clint both saw their seasons come to an end after losing their best-of-three series.

In Class 5A Division 1, the Americas Trail Blazers were down 0-1 in their series against the Colleyville Heritage Panthers.

Americas would win the second game Friday, 5-4 to force a winner-take-all game three.

The Blazers had a 7-6 lead entering the bottom of the 7th, but that was when the Panthers hit a 2-run walk-off to win the game 8-7 and punch their ticket to the regional final.

In Class 4A Division 2, Clint's season came to an end after they were swept by the Brock Eagles losing Friday's game two, 10-0.

Riverside is now the only El Paso team remaining in the playoffs, but the Rangers are not off to a good start in their series against Graham High School.

Graham would win game one Friday, 9-5.

Game two is Saturday, and Riverside must win that game in order to force a deciding game three.