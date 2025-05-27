Skip to Content
All Elite Wrestling returns to El Paso; one-on-one with AEW’s Thunder Rosa

Published 10:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas - All Elite Wrestling returns to the El Paso County Coliseum Wednesday.

It will be a night of wrestling action as AEW brings two events to the Sun City.

AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS at 6 p.m. MT, and at the conclusion of the show there will be a television taping of AEW Collision.

Collision airs Saturdays on TNT.

Both shows also stream on HBO Max.

ABC-7 sports director Adrian Ochoa spoke with AEW star Thunder Rose about what fans can expect Wednesday, and about her return to El Paso.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

