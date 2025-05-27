El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Bobby Rodriguez Kirkley

EL PASO, Texas - On June 24, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 8 new members.

One of them will be basketball player Bobby Rodriguez Kirkley.

Kirkley graduated from Parkland High School and went on to Eastern New Mexico University where he is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

He led all NAIA Schools in the nation in scoring in 1976 at Eastern New Mexico and is the second leading scorer at the college all-time.

His goal was to play in the NBA, but he ultimately decided to leave the game behind and instead pursue a higher calling.

Kirkley is a pastor in Lafayette, Indiana, and he'll soon add hall of famer to his long list of accomplishments.