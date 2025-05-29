El Paso podcaster Lane Frank donates sports balls to students at Lamar Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas - Students at Lamar Elementary School were surprised with a ball giveaway Thursday morning.

It was made possible by a fellow EPISD student, Lane Frank.

Frank is a student at Coronado High School and is the host of the podcast, "Schoolyard Sports."

It's a podcast Frank started when he was just 12-years-old.

He's also a reporter for ABC-7's high school football show, the Borderland Blitz.

Lamar students were given either a football, basketball or soccer ball.

Frank explained that the reason he chose Lamar Elementary was because his great-grandmother was a nurse at the school.

"You know I'm very passionate about sports," Frank said. "I know a lot of underserved kids here in El Paso that don't have access to sports equipment, so to be able to provide that for them is great. I think sports gives confidence and I'm so happy to see the happy faces on the kids when you give them the balls, and they go back and they're playing with it. I love to see it."