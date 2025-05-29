NMSU’s 2025 kickoff times & television schedule

DALLAS, Texas - Thursday morning, the Conference USA office officially released the television schedule along with start times for the 2025 football season.

This year, NM State’s home slate will feature six night games and three nationally televised games, including two inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, NM State Athletics announced that the Nov. 8 matchup versus Kennesaw State will serve as the annual Homecoming Game.

In their second season under the guidance of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies will open the season at home with back-to-back games that will both start at 7 p.m. MT and be streamed on ESPN+.

NM State will also be featured on ESPN+ for its first road game of the season, when they travel to Ruston, La., to take on LA Tech at 5:30 p.m.

Later, the Aggies will participate in a string of three consecutive midweek matchups, with all three games being on display for a national audience on CBS Sports Network.

During this stretch, the Aggies will host Sam Houston at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, and Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The pair of home games will be split by a road trip to Lynchburg, Va., where they will meet with Liberty at 5 p.m.

Finally, the Aggies will also be featured on ESPN Platforms for contests against WKU, Kennesaw State, UTEP and MTSU, with each of these four games set to take place midday.

With the announcement, only the Aggies’ non-conference road matchups against New Mexico and Tennessee await kickoff times and broadcast information.

Complete 2025 NM State Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time (MT) Location Network Saturday, Aug. 30 Bryant 7 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 6 Tulsa 7 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 13 at LA Tech* 5:30 p.m. Ruston, La. ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 27 at New Mexico TBA Albuquerque, N.M. TBA Thursday, Oct. 2 Sam Houston* 7 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. CBS Sports Network Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Liberty* 5 p.m. Lynchburg, Va. CBS Sports Network Wednesday, Oct. 22 Missouri State* 7 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. CBS Sports Network Saturday, Nov. 1 at WKU* 1:30 p.m. Bowling Green, Ky. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 8 Kennesaw State* (HC) 2 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 15 at Tennessee TBA Knoxville, Tenn. TBA Saturday, Nov. 22 at UTEP* 1 p.m. El Paso, Texas ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 29 MTSU* 1 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN Platforms

BOLD indicates home game

* indicates Conference USA opponent

(HC) indicates Homecoming Game