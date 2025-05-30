Jayland Randall signs with New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Head Coach Jason Hooten continues to shape his 2025-26 roster with the addition of Jayland Randall, who has officially signed and will suit up for the Crimson & White this fall.

Jayland Randall | Sr. | G | 6-5 | Detroit, Mich. | Chandler Park Academy | Southern Indiana

Randall comes in following a strong 2024-25 season at Southern Indiana, where he made an immediate impact in his lone year with the Screaming Eagles. Starting all 27 games, the 6-5 guard averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the floor, 37.5% from three, and 78% at the line.

He also contributed 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a team-leading 1.4 steals per game.

One of his most impressive outings came against South Dakota on Nov. 22, when he posted a career-high 24 points on 9-15 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, while adding four rebounds, three assists, and a steal in just 29 minutes.

Before his time at USI, Randall spent two seasons at Alabama A&M, where he showed consistent growth.

As a sophomore, he played in all 33 games and made three starts, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes per game. He shot 43% from the field and 79% from the free throw line while finishing third on the team with 24 steals.

He posted a season-best 17 points on 6-8 shooting and a perfect 5-5 from the stripe in a road win at Bethune-Cookman.

As a freshman during the 2022-23 campaign, Randall appeared in 23 games off the bench, averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 rebound in just 6.0 minutes per game. He shot an efficient 45.6% from the field and reached his season high with 12 points against Alcorn State.

QUOTABLE | Head Coach Jason Hooten

“We’re thrilled to add a player of Jayland’s caliber at this point in the recruiting period. His combination of size at the guard/wing position and his natural scoring ability made him a top priority for us. Jayland had an outstanding season, showcasing his offensive skill set with career highs across nearly every statistical category.

What truly stood out was his uncanny ability to put the ball in the basket — a trait that immediately caught our attention. Beyond his scoring, Jayland brings a competitive edge on the defensive end and will be a versatile asset in our system. His strong work ethic and daily commitment to improvement make him an ideal fit for our program and culture.

We’re excited to welcome Jayland to the family — and to the best fan base in mid-major basketball!”.