NMSU men’s basketball 2025-26 CUSA schedule

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State is officially set for year three in Conference USA as the league office, led by Commissioner Judy McLeod, released the full 20-game conference schedule this morning.

This season marks the beginning of a new era in the league with the additions of Delaware and Missouri State, increasing the total number of CUSA institutions from 10 to 12 and expanding the conference season from 18 to 20 games.

As a result of the new format, teams will now play only two conference opponents once during the season — something NM State will experience with matchups against Sam Houston and LA Tech, who the Aggies will see just once each in 2025–26.

The Aggies will open conference play ahead of the New Year this season, welcoming Sam Houston to the Pan American Center on Sunday, Dec. 21.

This will mark the lone matchup between NM State and Head Coach Jason Hooten’s former squad, which he led for 13 seasons prior to taking over the Aggie program.

After the holiday break, NM State hits the road to open the new calendar year, traveling east for matchups against FIU (Jan. 2) and newcomer Missouri State (Jan. 4) — marking the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and the Bears on the hardwood.

The Aggies will then return to Las Cruces for a two-game homestand, hosting Western Kentucky on Jan. 8 followed by Middle Tennessee on Jan. 10. NM State will then head back on the road for its second consecutive slate of games away from home, taking on Liberty (Jan. 15) and Delaware (Jan. 17) — the latter marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Aggie fans will get their first look at new CUSA members Missouri State (Jan. 22) and Delaware (Jan. 28) when both visit the Pan American Center later in the month. Sandwiched between those matchups is a home tilt with FIU on Jan. 24. NM State will then enter a road-heavy stretch with stops at Kennesaw State (Jan. 31), LA Tech (Feb. 4) — the lone meeting this season — and I-10 rival UTEP (Feb. 7) before returning to Las Cruces.

The Aggies' late-season stretch features a home-away-home rhythm, starting with a visit from Liberty on Feb. 11, a trip to face Jax State on Feb. 14, and the Battle of I-10 against UTEP back in Las Cruces on Feb. 21.

NM State’s final road trip of the regular season sends the Aggies to Western Kentucky (Feb. 26) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 28).

Unlike last season, the Aggies will close out the regular season at home, hosting Kennesaw State on Mar. 5 and Jax State on Mar. 7 before turning their focus to the Conference USA Tournament.

2025-26 NM State Conference USA Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 21 – Sam Houston

Friday, Jan. 2 – at FIU

Sunday, Jan. 4 – at Missouri State

Thursday, Jan. 8 – Western Kentucky

Saturday, Jan. 10 – Middle Tennessee

Thursday, Jan. 15 – at Liberty

Saturday, Jan. 17 – at Delaware

Thursday, Jan. 22 – Missouri State

Saturday, Jan. 24 – FIU

Wednesday, Jan. 28 – Delaware

Saturday, Jan. 31 – at Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Feb. 4 – at LA Tech

Saturday, Feb. 7 – at UTEP

Wednesday, Feb. 11 – Liberty

Saturday, Feb. 14 – at Jax State

Saturday, Feb. 21 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 26 – at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 28 – at Middle Tennessee

Thursday, March 5 – Jax State

Saturday, March 7 – Kennesaw State

Home games listed in bold.