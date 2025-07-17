New Mexico State adds 6’6 forward Ibrahima Sacko, transfer from UNM Lobos   

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State nears the completion its 2025-26 roster with the addition of forward Ibrahima Sacko, who joins the Aggies after spending last season with in-state rival New Mexico.

Ibrahima Sacko | Jr. | F | 6-6 | Conakry, Guinea | J. Addison School | New Mexico

The versatile 6-6 forward originally from Conakry, Guinea, appeared in 19 games for the Lobos during the 2024-25 campaign.

He averaged 5.8 minutes per game, shot 57% from the field and averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

His top outing of the season came against Fresno State, where he posted four points and three boards.

Sacko also made his presence felt in the rivalry matchup against NM State, finishing with two points, one block, and one steal in just eight minutes of action.

Sacko began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, where he played in 20 games and made three starts as a freshman during the 2023-24 season.

That year, he posted averages of 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting nearly 47.4% from the floor.

His best performance as a Yellow Jacket came in a road game at Notre Dame, where he poured in a career-high 13 points on 6-8 shooting.

He also tallied a season-best eight rebounds versus UMass Lowell and grabbed seven boards against Clemson during conference play.

Before making his way to the Division I ranks, Sacko starred at J. Addison School in Markham, Ontario.

While there, he emerged as one of the premier talents in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, earning OSBA First-Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals per game.

His strong prep career earned him an invitation to the prestigious Nike Hoops Summit in Portland as a member of the World Team, although he was unable to participate due to injury.

