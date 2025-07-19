Kayla Thornton records double-double in All-Star debut

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KVIA) -- Kayla Thornton did not disappoint in her first ever All-Star game appearance.

The Irvin High School grad and UTEP legend scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists for Team Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star game in Indiana.

Thornton is the first All-Star in Golden State Valkyries history. She leads the team in points and rebounds heading into the second half of the season.

Despite Thornton's best efforts, Team Clark fell short as Team Collier won 151-131. Captain Napheesa Collier scored an All-Star game record 36 points and won the MVP award. Skylar Diggins-Smith set a record with 15 assists and recorded a triple-double.

The Valkyries are back in action this upcoming Friday as they take on Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.